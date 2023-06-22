Old Port Advisors Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

Sanofi stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

