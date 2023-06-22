Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCN stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

