Old Port Advisors Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

NVS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.