Old Port Advisors Sells 1,104 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

