OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Down 0.9%

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 3,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The stock has a market cap of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of OMNIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,728 shares in the company, valued at $356,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMQS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in OMNIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OMNIQ by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

