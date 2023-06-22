ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,552 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

