ONE Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

