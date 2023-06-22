ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 63,522 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

