One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,397 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

