One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.84. The company had a trading volume of 208,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,561. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

