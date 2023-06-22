One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 69,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 180,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 180,646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000.

Shares of RZV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.85. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

