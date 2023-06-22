Orchid Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $3.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,017.07 or 1.00008368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05602593 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,537,892.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.