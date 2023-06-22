Orchid Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $51.25 million and $3.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

