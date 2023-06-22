Ordinals (ORDI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.32 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $157.51 million and $33.32 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00024990 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.87878582 USD and is up 14.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $44,815,526.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

