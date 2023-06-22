Orion Energy Systems (OESX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX):
- 6/18/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2023 – Orion Energy Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 6/2/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94.
Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems
In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
