Orion Energy Systems (OESX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX):

6/18/2023 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Orion Energy Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

