Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 75.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 71.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

