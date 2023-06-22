Oxen Price Hits $0.10 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $285,356.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,801.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00286456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00494618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00451276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00055894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,586,173 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

