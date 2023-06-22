P. Kevan Krysler Sells 26,925 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 6,167,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,077. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.73, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

