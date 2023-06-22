Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIRS stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 283 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF

The Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LifeSci BioThreat Strategy index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US companies whose products or services address biological threats to human health. VIRS was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

