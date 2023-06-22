Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3002 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

ECOW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,186. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

