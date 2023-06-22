Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Announces Dividend of $0.58 (BATS:GCOW)

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5796 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 270,597 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.
About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
