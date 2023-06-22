Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Announces Dividend of $0.58 (BATS:GCOW)

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5796 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 270,597 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.