Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CAFG)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAFG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

