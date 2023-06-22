Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.