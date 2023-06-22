Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.48. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,248 shares trading hands.
Pacific Green Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Pacific Green Technologies from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Green Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.