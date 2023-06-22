Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.