Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Insider Paul Saunders Acquires 500 Shares

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) insider Paul Saunders bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £1,425 ($1,823.42).

Panther Securities Price Performance

LON PNS traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 330 ($4.22). 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571. Panther Securities PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 349 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of £57.65 million, a PE ratio of 314.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.61.

Panther Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Panther Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,237.11%.

About Panther Securities

Our primary objective is to maximise long-term return for our shareholders by stable growth in net asset value and dividend per share, from a consistent and sustainable rental income stream. To achieve our goals we work alongside our tenants for our mutual benefit. Our approach provides diversity and reduces exposure to any downturn in the property market.

