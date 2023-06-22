Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 19,105 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,192,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 398,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

