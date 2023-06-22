Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,988. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.