Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

