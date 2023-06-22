Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Tobam acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 167,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

