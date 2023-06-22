Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TIP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 811,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.