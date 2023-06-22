Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.80 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $7.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

