Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.32. 61,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 117,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Payfare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$253.66 million, a P/E ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.62.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

