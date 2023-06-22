Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$51.00 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPL. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.83.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.39. 785,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$40.26 and a 12-month high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7826975 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

