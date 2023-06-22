Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.83

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $18.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 8,256 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEBK shares. TheStreet cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

