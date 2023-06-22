Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $237.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,602. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

