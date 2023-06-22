Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 595,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,756. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

