Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $183.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.