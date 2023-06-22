Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PNC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.81. 126,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

