Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.58 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.58.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $9.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.51. 1,385,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.03. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

