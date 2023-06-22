Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,918 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.