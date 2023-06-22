Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 914 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 963,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,208. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.