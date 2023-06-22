Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 2,231,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410,692. The company has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.