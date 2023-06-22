Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA traded down $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,438. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

