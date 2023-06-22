Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 374,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.