Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Trading Down 0.5%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$215.05 and last traded at C$219.50. Approximately 134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$220.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$234.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$225.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$213.64.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

