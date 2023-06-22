Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $1,477.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.
Separately, Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Persimmon Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
