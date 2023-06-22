Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 21,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Pharmacielo Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Pharmacielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

