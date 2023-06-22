Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,977 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $89,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

