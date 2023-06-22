Piershale Financial Group Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.06 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

